Pulisic’s World Cup struggles, injuries and optics left questions unanswered

Christian Pulisic arrived at the World Cup as the U.S. men’s national team’s brightest talent but left with more questions than answers, according to the source. Fans who had long awaited him to become the program’s greatest player expressed frustration as criticism mounted after the U.S. elimination.

The source says Pulisic had one 45-minute spell of outstanding play in the opener against Paraguay, then did not feature again in the group stage until a low-stakes appearance against Türkiye two weeks later. His outing against Bosnia-Herzegovina was described as fine but unremarkable, while the loss to Belgium included a match in which he lost possession 14 times.

An underlying injury issue also complicated evaluation of Pulisic’s performance. The source reports he sustained a bone bruise and a microfracture in his lower leg during the tournament and has been unreliable availability-wise. That lack of consistent fitness matters both for short-term tournament assessments and for long-term comparisons with U.S. greats, where longevity factors into the cases of players such as Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey.

Optics further hampered Pulisic’s standing, the source adds. Comments earlier in the year calling the World Cup “just another big tournament,” and a post-elimination message saying “it’s just the start for us and for this sport in America,” were received by some as disconnected. The source notes that many U.S. players also appeared at the 2022 World Cup, and that crowds and mainstream interest at this event were unusually intense, making the “start” framing feel inaccurate to many supporters.

The source also records criticism from former players and commentators: Landon Donovan questioned Pulisic’s inner circle, Carli Lloyd and Sydney Leroux objected to comments about resting an injured leg after elimination, and Tim Howard said “when someone shows you who they are, believe them.” Managers before and during the tournament — Gregg Berhalter and Mauricio Pochettino — chose other players as World Cup captains, underscoring that Pulisic is not seen as a rah-rah leader.

The tournament was expected to be a peak for both this U.S. group and for Pulisic individually; according to the source, that it was not represents a missed opportunity that will not soon be forgotten.