Raheem Morris returns to Atlanta as 49ers DC to face Falcons’ Penix, Robinson

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Raheem Morris, who served as Atlanta’s head coach for two of the first three seasons of Bijan Robinson’s career, will return to Atlanta on Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator. Robinson remains a focal point for the Falcons’ offense and said he spoke to Morris a few weeks ago, calling him a “father figure” and adding, “He’s always going to be family to me no matter if we compete or not.”

Morris has spoken highly of both Robinson and Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He said he was glad Penix had recovered from the torn left ACL that ended last season and described him as “probably everything that you thought and hoped for as far as being a play-action passer, a guy that can push the ball down the field, can make all the throws, go through the whole process.” Morris added he has “a lot of appreciation for and love for” Penix.

San Francisco’s defense has been effective regardless of opponent familiarity. The 49ers are allowing the fourth-fewest points per game (18.3) and the fifth-fewest yards per game (300). Atlanta (2-4) faces the prospect of three straight losses and an 0-4 home start if it cannot perform against Morris and the undefeated 49ers.

Protection of Penix has been a pressing issue for the Falcons. In last week’s 31-23 loss to the Chicago Bears, Chicago pressured Penix on 46.2% of dropbacks, sacked him five times and blitzed on more than half of his drops. For the season, Penix has the NFL’s worst EPA per dropback under quick pressure (-1.17) and is 3-of-15 for 17 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in those situations. With no pressure, Penix has the fourth-best EPA per dropback (0.40). “Any game you go into, you want to protect your quarterback,” Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said.

No defensive coordinator knows Penix better than Morris; he was part of the regime that drafted the quarterback and was a major proponent of him for two years. Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said he will speak with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees about Morris and his scheme. Stefanski called the familiarity “overblown” but said teams will sit and talk to get as much insight as possible. Penix said he is looking forward to the chess match with his former head coach, calling the matchup “exciting.”