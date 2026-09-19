Raiders’ defense shows promise in Week 1 under Rob Leonard

HENDERSON, Nev. — First-time defensive coordinator Rob Leonard kept Las Vegas’ offseason approach mostly under wraps, avoiding detailed playcalling during preseason. In the Raiders’ 27-13 Week 1 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Leonard opened up his playbook and the defense produced a noticeable improvement.

The unit contained Miami’s run game, holding the Dolphins to 74 rushing yards while limiting De’Von Achane to 36 yards on 11 carries. Las Vegas also forced two turnovers, allowed just one touchdown on three red-zone trips and held Miami to 3 of 10 on third down.

Pressure on quarterback Malik Willis was a focal point. The Raiders tied for the NFL lead with five sacks, registered 15 pressures (fifth-most) and posted a 44.4% pressure rate (sixth-best). Eight different players recorded a pressure. All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby and newcomer Kwity Paye combined for 3.5 sacks, 11 pressures and 10 quarterback hits.

An illustrative fourth-quarter play came on third-and-10 with 11 minutes remaining, when Las Vegas rushed five. Paye looped inside as Crosby pushed off tackle Austin Jackson, and the pair teamed up to sack Willis. Paye totaled two sacks, five pressures and five quarterback hits while splitting time across the edge (23 snaps) and at defensive tackle (nine snaps).

Teammates praised Leonard’s game plan. Crosby said, “I think he called a great game, and we just got to keep getting better because there’s definitely some things we can improve on.” Defensive lineman Thomas Booker IV told ESPN, “Violence is speed. I think that’s the big calling card of the defense.” Leonard singled out Paye’s physical play, saying he was “proud of him” for trusting the coaching staff.

Las Vegas also appeared to practice snap management with Crosby, who played 46 defensive snaps (82%). Coach Klint Kubiak sat Crosby for three straight drives as the team balances production with the veteran’s offseason knee surgery and long-term availability.