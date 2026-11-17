Las Vegas Raiders fan Tom Joanides urged attendees at Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium to remain seated when rookie No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza scored his first touchdown as a tribute to Mendoza’s mother, Elsa, who uses a wheelchair after a multiple sclerosis diagnosis, according to ESPN.

Joanides, 46, first posted the request on X in July but said it did not gain traction. He reshared the message five days before the home game and that post drew more than 800,000 views and roughly 400 reposts, he told ESPN, calling his earlier effort “yelling into the void.”

When Mendoza broke off a 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of his first career start, thousands of fans remained seated while cheering. Elsa Mendoza and Fernando Mendoza Sr. watched the moment from a suite at Allegiant Stadium, according to ESPN.

Mendoza, who was “super grateful” for the gesture, said the reaction meant a great deal to his family after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, 21-13, according to ESPN. Mendoza told reporters the display “on a dark day, that brings a smile to my face,” the outlet reported.

Joanides said he was inspired after viewing a Front Office Sports interview in which Mendoza discussed donating $500,000 to the University of Miami Health System and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Mendoza’s family launched the Mendoza Family Fund in April and, through their foundation, has raised more than $1 million to support the National MS Society, according to ESPN.

Joanides, who began attending Raiders games with his father at age 3, said he was “shocked and elated” the plan worked and praised Raider Nation’s response, telling ESPN he would list “Raider Nation” as his ethnicity on government forms if he could.