Raiders roster review: Which position groups improved for 2026?

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders used the offseason to reshape the roster, hiring Klint Kubiak as head coach, pursuing free-agent additions and drafting 10 players headlined by first overall pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The team is set to report for training camp on July 28.

Quarterback: Better. The Raiders traded Geno Smith to the New York Jets and saw Kenny Pickett sign a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. Las Vegas added Kirk Cousins on a one-year, fully guaranteed $20 million contract with a club option for two years at $80 million and drafted Mendoza first overall. Cousins gives the team an experienced bridge and familiarity with Kubiak’s system, while Mendoza arrives after throwing for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions in his lone season at Indiana and leading his team to Big Ten and College Football Playoff National Championship wins. Mendoza is the franchise’s first first-round quarterback pick since 2007; the club graded the position group as better.

Running back: Better. The Raiders parted ways with Zamir White and Raheem Mostert and selected Mike Washington Jr. in the fourth round. Ashton Jeanty finished his rookie year with 1,321 yards from scrimmage, including 975 rushing and 10 total touchdowns, and the team expects improved coaching and an upgraded offensive line to aid his second season. Washington rushed for 1,070 yards at Arkansas, including 606 yards after first contact, scored eight touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 226 yards and a score. Kubiak indicated Jeanty will have a heavy workload while Washington received reps with the second team and occasionally with the first-team offense during the offseason program.

Wide receiver: Same. Veteran Tyler Lockett departed in free agency while Las Vegas added Jalen Nailor on a three-year, $35 million deal, drafted Malik Benson in the sixth round and signed Dareke Young to a one-year, $1.8 million contract. Tre Tucker posted a career-high 696 receiving yards in 2025 and produced 24 catches for 356 yards and four touchdowns on 33 targets in the first six games before totaling 33 catches for 340 yards and one score on 60 targets the rest of the season. The club assessed the group as remaining about the same.