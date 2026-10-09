Raiders’ run game lags despite offensive gains; Jeanty hampered by ankle injury

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders opened their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a quick touchdown, but a stalled second drive illustrated ongoing problems in the running game. Rookie Mike Washington Jr. was stopped for a one-yard run and Chiefs rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane tackled Ashton Jeanty for no gain, leading to a punt in a contest the Raiders lost 30-27.

The loss highlighted a persistent rushing deficiency: Las Vegas totaled 72 rushing yards against Kansas City and, for the third consecutive week, failed to establish a consistent ground attack. The offense has otherwise produced, ranking eighth in the league in points per game (28.7) while quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown a league-high 11 touchdowns, according to league statistics.

Multiple factors have been cited for the Raiders’ running troubles, including playcalling and injuries. Jeanty, the team’s top back and a 2025 first-round pick, has been playing through an ankle injury sustained near the end of training camp and was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. Jeanty acknowledged the need for improvement, saying, “I think we’ve just got to be better. … It starts with us. Starts with me. Got to break tackles and make bigger plays when they’re available.”

Fixes were a focus in the offseason: Klint Kubiak installed an outside zone scheme, Las Vegas signed center Tyler Linderbaum and Washington showed promise as a second option. The running game looked productive in Week 1 against Miami, when the Raiders rushed for 137 yards and Jeanty gained 102 on 23 carries. Since then, the unit has faltered; over the past three weeks the team ranked 32nd in yards per attempt (3.0), 28th in rushing yards per game (80.7), 30th in rushing first downs (11) and tied for 26th in runs of 10-plus yards, according to the team’s statistics.

Jeanty has struggled to regain the form expected in Year 2. He rushed for 58 yards against the Chiefs and has been held under 60 rushing yards in five of his past 10 games dating to his rookie season. Through four games this year he has a rush success rate of 35.9% and a rush EPA of minus-23.2. The Raiders will attempt to correct course Sunday against the New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS).