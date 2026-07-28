Raiders training camp report: Crosby cleared for full reps; Cousins opens camp

The Las Vegas Raiders opened training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada, and team reporters are providing daily coverage from the facility. Raiders reporter Ryan McFadden is filing updates on standouts, position battles, depth-chart movement, cut decisions and the quarterback room.

McFadden’s reports note that a player listed as Cousins received the opening nod over Fernando Mendoza for the start of camp on Tuesday, July 28. Coverage will follow practice-day developments as the team moves through drills and positional work.

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby is ready for the start of training camp after roughly six months of recovery from offseason knee surgery. Kubiak added Crosby will take all first-team reps and will not be limited in practices, a change from the offseason program when Crosby’s work was restricted to stretching with teammates before moving indoors.

Crosby underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus on Jan. 7. He had played through the left-knee injury beginning in Week 7 of last season before being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 27.

Earlier this month Crosby described his rehab as progressing very well, saying he felt great and was excited to return to practice. He also told reporters on multiple occasions that the current rehabilitation was the best he has experienced and that he was ahead of schedule.

The Raiders’ camp file will be updated frequently through the first full week of the preseason, which begins Aug. 13, with continued reports on potential breakout players and roster-bubble battles as practices proceed.