Rams 2-4 after Week 6 loss, citing mistakes and mounting injuries

LOS ANGELES — The Rams dropped to 2-4 after a Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and safety Quentin Lake reminded teammates of recent late-season turnarounds. Lake pointed to a season three years ago when Los Angeles was 3-6 at its Week 10 bye and then won seven of its final eight games to finish 10-7 and earn the No. 6 seed. He also recalled the following season when the team was 1-4 at its Week 6 bye and still finished 10-7 to win the NFC West and reach the playoffs.

Los Angeles faces a favorable stretch before its Week 11 bye, with the next four opponents holding a combined six wins: the 3-3 Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, the 0-6 Los Angeles Chargers, the 1-4-1 Washington Commanders and the 2-4 Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams’ last three games — one win and two losses — have come down to the final play. Veteran tight end Tyler Higbee said the games have featured moments when the offense is “hurting ourselves, sometimes in critical moments, especially offensively.” Lake said the team must build “the competitive stamina to make sure that we’re being disciplined enough to get those wins.” He added the focus should be on avoiding situations that force late-game heroics.

Coach Sean McVay acknowledged the issue of self-inflicted errors, saying he was “not really sure” why problems such as penalties continue to occur. McVay said the Rams have made “some really critical errors at really unfortunate times” and that the team “has to be able to fix it.” Asked whether the team has looked undisciplined at times, McVay said, “I can’t deny that because we had some critical moments in critical situations.”

Injuries from the Cardinals game added to the challenges: nose tackle Poona Ford suffered a season-ending ruptured triceps; defensive end Kobie Turner is expected to miss “a handful of weeks” with a groin strain; wide receiver Davante Adams was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury expected to sideline him six to 10 weeks; and kicker Blake Grupe tore an ACL and will miss the season. Defensive end Myles Garrett has not played the last five games after mid-September knee surgery and the team did not open his practice window this week. According to ESPN Analytics, the Rams enter Week 7 with a 36% chance to make the playoffs and less than a 1% chance to win the NFC West. The team began the season listed as 5-1 favorites to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings; those odds shifted to 12-1 after the injuries were announced.