Rams, 49ers meet in Melbourne; Rams offense vs. San Francisco front is focal point

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers open the Thursday Night Football international series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, renewing an NFC West rivalry on a neutral field.

The most important matchup is the Rams’ offense against San Francisco’s defensive front, according to the analysis. Los Angeles’ use of multiple-tight-end formations could force the 49ers to choose between staying lighter and risking the run or bringing in heavier personnel and becoming more vulnerable to play action. That versatility depends on whether the Rams’ protection holds up.

Offensive tackle depth is a significant concern entering the season, and quarterback Matthew Stafford is 38 with a history of back trouble, according to the analysis. The Rams also have questions on both edge protectors, while San Francisco’s pass rush remains a projection after finishing last in sacks last season.

If Nick Bosa and the 49ers’ defensive front can generate pressure without heavy blitzing, the analysis says, they can force Stafford into obvious passing situations and make the Rams easier to defend. San Francisco can also use motion and personnel changes to create openings against Los Angeles’ rebuilt secondary; the key is converting those openings into explosive plays and touchdowns.

The Rams enter Week 1 with roster upgrades, having added Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, but the market has been pricing Los Angeles’ ceiling more heavily, according to the analysis. Week 1 uncertainty is elevated: the Rams are installing new starters on the offensive line and in the secondary and refreshing special teams, while San Francisco returns continuity in Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy and its core offensive system. The analysis views the teams as being part of the same tier.

Personnel usage figures point to specific matchup implications. Los Angeles’ heavy use of two- and three-tight-end sets opens opportunities for tight end Colby Parkinson; he averaged 27.2 receiving yards per game last season, and the Rams led the NFL in designed rollouts in 2025, creating catch-and-run targets for tight ends, according to the analysis.