INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Green Bay Packers 26-13 in a Thanksgiving Eve matchup that carried significant playoff implications. Both teams entered the game 6-4, and, according to ESPN Analytics, the head-to-head tiebreaker produced a 39% swing in playoff chances — the second largest of any Week 12 game. The Rams’ probability of reaching the postseason rose from 45% to 55% after the win, while it would have fallen to 25% with a loss, according to ESPN Analytics.

Los Angeles improved to 7-4 and extended its winning streak to five games, moving into second place in the NFC West behind the 9-1 San Francisco 49ers. The team entered the contest with what had been described as the toughest remaining schedule in the NFL.

Running back Blake Corum paced the Rams’ ground attack, carrying a career-high 32 times for 184 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 21 yards. It marked his second straight 100-yard game after having one such performance in his first 43 career games, according to ESPN Research. Corum played 52 offensive snaps (73.2%) compared with Kyren Williams’ 36 snaps (50.7%). Despite missing receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, the Rams scored on each of their first three drives, per ESPN Research; after two early field goals, Williams capped the opening series of drives with a 7-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.

Los Angeles suffered further setbacks at tight end. Head coach Sean McVay said earlier in the week that Terrance Ferguson likely needs season-ending ankle surgery after an injury in Week 3. On Wednesday night Davis Allen injured an ankle and was downgraded to out, while Tyler Higbee left with a chest injury and was ruled out. The Rams began the season with five tight ends and finished the game with Colby Parkinson and rookie Max Klare available.

The Packers, now 6-5, received the return of Micah Parsons, who recorded a sack and four pressures in his first game since a knee injury suffered in Week 15 last season. Parsons played 26 defensive snaps after being cleared to return following more than 11 months of rehab from a torn ACL and meniscus. The loss dropped Green Bay behind Los Angeles in the wild-card race and cost the Packers the head-to-head tiebreaker; they also remain behind the Minnesota Vikings, who swept Green Bay. Quarterback Jordan Love threw two interceptions against the Rams, his first multi-interception game of the season; his nine interceptions through 11 games are three more than he had in 15 games last year.