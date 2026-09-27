Rams-Broncos preview: key matchups and market lines

Both teams rebounded from Week 1 losses to produce more typical performances in Week 2. Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes and posted a 76 QBR as the Los Angeles Rams beat the New York Giants even with Puka Nacua and Myles Garrett listed as unavailable. On defense, Aaron Donald generated a 30% pass-rush win rate at defensive tackle, the sixth-best mark at the position in Week 2.

Denver followed its opening-week defeat to Kansas City with a 20-13 victory over Jacksonville. The matchup centers on the Rams’ offense against a Broncos defense that includes cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss. The Broncos defense is also noted in the source material as ranking last in EPA allowed per opponent-designed run.

ESPN’s Football Power Index favors the Rams in this game, projecting Los Angeles by 3.9 points. The FPI analysis referenced here treats the Rams’ Week 1 loss as coming to the league’s top-rated team, while it grades the Chiefs as the fifth-best team — roughly a field-goal gap behind the 49ers in the model’s preseason pecking order.

Market lines and props are also available ahead of the game. DraftKings lists a Bo Nix rushing yards prop at under 17.5 (-111). A Jaylen Waddle receiving yards line appears at over 55.5 (-113). Another prop noted in the source is Terrance Ferguson at 7-plus receptions (+552).

The available information frames this as a contrast of Los Angeles’ offense and personnel against a Denver unit that performed well in Week 2. The Rams’ personnel issues did not prevent a strong showing against the Giants, while the Broncos responded to their opener with a win over Jacksonville, setting up a matchup that has drawn attention from both analytics models and market lines.