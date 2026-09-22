Rams dominate Giants 28-6 as Davante Adams records 195 yards, 2 TDs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams beat the New York Giants 28-6 on Monday night at SoFi Stadium, a victory powered by a dominant receiving performance from Davante Adams and a sharp showing from quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams were without wide receiver Puka Nacua for the game.

Adams finished with eight catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns, the most receiving yards by any player in a game this season so far. The effort marked his 29th career game with multiple receiving touchdowns, tied for fourth most in NFL history. Second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson stepped up as the Rams’ second-leading receiver with six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Stafford completed 22 of 31 passes for 327 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, producing a 131.3 passer rating. The performance was a rebound from his season-opening outing against the San Francisco 49ers, when he posted a 61.2 passer rating. Stafford also improved his downfield efficiency, going 9-for-13 for 219 yards and two touchdowns on passes thrown 10 or more yards downfield after struggling in that area in Week 1.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald logged 32 snaps (58.2%) in his first game in 981 days after initially retiring following the 2023 season. He was credited with three tackles and one run stuff but did not record any quarterback pressures. The team will monitor Donald’s workload moving forward.

The Giants were hampered by injuries and offensive difficulties. Quarterback Jaxson Dart exited after taking a hit to his left knee on the opening drive and did not return; he appeared on the sideline in street clothes and, according to sources, wanted to return but the team decided against it. Wide receiver Malik Nabers had a shoulder scare in the first half but returned. Backup Jameis Winston finished with 111 passing yards and an interception in the red zone as New York managed 182 yards after he entered the game. Los Angeles generated heavy first-half pressure, recording 10 pressures on 18 first-half dropbacks. The Giants also had left tackle Andrew Thomas and outside linebacker Brian Burns banged up late in the game.

Los Angeles is 1-1 and will travel to face the Denver Broncos next Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET. New York falls to 1-1.