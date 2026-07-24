Rams introduce Classic Sol and Fearsome White alternate uniforms for 2026

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled two alternate uniforms Thursday called Classic Sol and Fearsome White, with the team saying the designs honor two defining chapters of the franchise through a modern aesthetic, according to a release.

Classic Sol pays tribute to the Rams’ 1951 NFL Championship and its 75th anniversary with a yellow-on-white jersey and matching pants. The uniform features a trio of sleeve stripes and a Sol monogram on the neck tag, the release said.

Fearsome White adopts an icy white palette and is intended to recognize the club’s famed Fearsome Foursome defensive line from the 1960s and early 1970s. The team plans to debut the Fearsome White look in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers in the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving eve game, the release noted.

Both alternates include distinctive but understated touches, the most prominent being a ram horn-themed shoulder stripe on the jerseys that echoes the team’s classic helmet. The package also includes a new helmet that adds to Los Angeles’ collection and recalls the team’s 1960s appearance with a white ram horn on a blue background, according to the release.

The Rams intend to showcase the new looks in prime-time games during the 2026 season. Classic Sol is scheduled to debut on Monday Night Football in Week 2 against the New York Giants and will make a second appearance in Week 13 on Thursday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs, the release said.