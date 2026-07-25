Rams open 2026 training camp with Stafford on modified schedule

The Los Angeles Rams opened training camp at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles as team reporters provided daily coverage, according to Rams reporter Sarah Barshop. The team said updates will be posted frequently through the start of the preseason, with the first full week of preseason slated to begin Aug. 13.

Coach Sean McVay told reporters Saturday, July 25, that quarterback Matthew Stafford is healthy heading into camp after dealing with a back injury last year that limited his participation. McVay said Stafford is “feeling good” and will follow a modified practice plan designed to keep him “fresh and ready to go” for the Rams’ Week 1 game in Melbourne, Australia, on Sept. 10.

Under the modified schedule, Stafford will not practice on Days 1 and 3 of the Rams’ four-day practice block and will skip the team’s first practice on Sunday to do “his own independent stuff where he’s taking care of his body,” McVay said. McVay added the team will likely manage other veteran players in a similar fashion, citing wide receiver Davante Adams as an example as he enters his 13th NFL season.

McVay also noted the club has several 2023 draft picks entering the final season of their rookie deals, including wide receiver Puka Nacua, defensive end Kobie Turner, outside linebacker Byron Young and left guard Steve Avila. He said there has been “internal dialogue” about potential contract extensions for that group, but that other “moving parts” must be addressed first; McVay said he expects those players to be at camp and to take part in practice.

The Rams and No. 13 pick Ty Simpson agreed to terms on his rookie contract, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, making Simpson the final first-round pick to sign. McVay said Stafford’s schedule will mean additional reps for Simpson and Stetson Bennett IV as they compete for the No. 2 quarterback job, calling it “a very important [position battle].” For the second straight year, right guard Kevin Dotson arrived at camp with the Rams’ horns dyed into his hair.