Rams to test revamped special teams in Sunday trip to Eagles

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams will get an immediate barometer of their offseason changes when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field (1 p.m. ET, FOX), a rematch that recalls a dramatic Week 3 finish last season. The Rams led the Eagles 26-7 early in the third quarter before failing to score again; two fourth-quarter field goals were blocked, including one returned 61 yards for a touchdown that gave Philadelphia a 33-26 victory.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said the ending was unusual and credited the Eagles for making plays on special teams. That loss marked the most visible failure in a unit that struggled much of last season; Los Angeles fired its special teams coordinator after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks and earlier replaced its long snapper and kicker during the campaign.

The Rams’ midseason kicker change produced strong results. Harrison Mevis finished the regular season 12-of-13 on field goals and 39-of-39 on extra points and did not miss a kick in the playoffs. The team also hired Bubba Ventrone as special teams coordinator in the offseason in an effort to stabilize the phase.

Despite those moves, Los Angeles sits near the bottom of the league through three games. The Rams rank last in special teams DVOA and are 30th, ahead of only the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN Analytics. Coach Sean McVay said during training camp that special teams had to be a priority and acknowledged he had not emphasized it enough, adding, “that is nobody’s fault but my own.”

McVay said this week he believes the unit is in a better place and cited Mevis’ performance, noting the rookie was 4-of-4 on field goals and 2-of-2 on extra points against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. Mevis said he has noticed a “change of culture” since Ventrone’s arrival. McVay also expressed confidence in Mevis’ range, saying the kicker made a 68-yard field goal in warmups in Denver, and noted Mevis’ season-long kick through three games is 48 yards, while adding, “you have to do it again.”

McVay also acknowledged lingering issues; while Mevis had success against the Broncos, the Rams suffered a significant special teams miscue that affected that game. The trip to Philadelphia will provide another measure of whether the personnel and coaching changes have taken hold.