Ranking the 10 Most Frustrated MLB Fan Bases of 2025

As the 2025 MLB season comes to a close, several teams left their fans feeling more frustrated than hopeful. Poor performances, unmet expectations, and ongoing organizational instability contributed to the discontent across multiple cities. Based on team results, off-field decisions, and long-term outlooks, here are the ten fan bases with the most reason for frustration in 2025:

1. Boston Red Sox: Despite a loyal and passionate fan base, the Red Sox missed the playoffs for another year and continued to struggle with consistency on and off the field. Questions around front office decisions and managerial stability only added to the discontent.

2. New York Mets: The Mets entered 2025 with high expectations but once again fell short of delivering results. A costly roster failed to produce, and midseason changes did little to improve their standing. Fans remain concerned about long-term planning and accountability.

3. Minnesota Twins: The Twins’ playoff drought continued in 2025, with performances marred by injuries and underwhelming contributions from key players. The team’s inability to compete in a balanced AL Central has left fans increasingly impatient.

4. St. Louis Cardinals: Traditionally a model of consistency, the Cardinals faced another season of missed opportunities. A once-dominant pitching staff lacked depth this year, and offensive production was inconsistent.

5. San Diego Padres: After making big investments in previous seasons, the Padres have yet to achieve sustained success. Despite talent on the roster, results remained elusive, leaving fans questioning the direction of the team.

6. Los Angeles Angels: Yet another season without reaching the playoffs has frustrated a fan base hoping to maximize the prime years of their star players. The team’s inability to support its top talent with depth has been a recurring issue.

7. Chicago White Sox: A rebuild that seemed promising has stalled. Player development setbacks and trades that haven’t panned out have led to skepticism about the organization’s strategy.

8. Oakland Athletics: Continued uncertainty about the team’s future location, combined with one of the lowest payrolls in baseball, has eroded trust among the fan base. Attendance and support have waned amid frustrations over ownership’s direction.

9. Colorado Rockies: The Rockies endured another difficult season, with pitching struggles and limited offensive consistency. With few signs of a clear improvement plan, fan confidence remains low.

10. Detroit Tigers: While there were some bright spots, the Tigers remain mired in rebuilding mode. Progress has been slow, and fans are eager to see more tangible returns from developing prospects.

These fan bases each experienced a unique mix of challenges over the past year. While some teams are in transition, others simply underperformed relative to expectations. As the offseason continues, fans will be watching for signs of progress and commitment to long-term improvement.