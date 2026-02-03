Raptors’ Darko Rajaković to Coach World Team in 2026 Rising Stars Game

The NBA announced on Tuesday that Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković will lead the World Team in the Rising Stars Game during the 2026 All-Star festivities, scheduled for February 15. This event, which showcases top young talent, is a key part of the NBA All-Star Weekend and serves as a platform for first- and second-year players to display their skills on a national stage.

Rajaković, in his first season as head coach of the Raptors, brings decades of coaching experience from both international and NBA settings. A native of Serbia, Rajaković has served in various assistant coaching roles in the league before being hired by Toronto. His selection to lead the World Team highlights the NBA’s continued recognition of the growing global presence in the sport.

The Rising Stars Game features a mix of U.S.-born and international players, divided into two teams—Team USA and Team World. The format has evolved over the years but remains focused on promoting the league’s young talent. Coaches for the game are typically selected based on their contributions during the season and their background in player development.

Rajaković has quickly earned respect for his coaching style and ability to mentor young players, a factor likely contributing to his selection. Under his guidance, the Raptors have shown a focus on building a competitive young core, aligning closely with the developmental goals of the Rising Stars Game.

The announcement precedes the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend, which will take place in Los Angeles. The weekend includes several other events, such as the All-Star Game, Slam Dunk Contest, and Three-Point Contest, serving as a celebration of basketball talent across the league. While the final rosters for the Rising Stars Game have not been announced, Rajaković will be involved in preparing and leading the World Team as they take on their U.S. counterparts.

The NBA Rising Stars Game is scheduled for Friday, February 15, marking the beginning of the three-day All-Star weekend celebration.