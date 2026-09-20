Raptors unveil golden Kyle Lowry statue, plan No. 7 retirement

A crowd clad in red, white and black gathered outside Scotiabank Arena as the Toronto Raptors held a block party to honor Kyle Lowry and unveiled a gold raptor statue depicting the guard in his No. 7 jersey dribbling a basketball. The sculpture rests on a nameplate that reads: “The Greatest Raptor of All Time. Kyle Lowry | 2012-2021, 2026.”

The team announced in August that Lowry’s jersey will be retired during the 2026-27 season. The club said the No. 7 will be raised to the rafters at the conclusion of Toronto’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 10.

Alongside the statue unveiling, Lowry received a key to the city. A six-time All-Star, Lowry spent nine of his 20 NBA seasons with the Raptors and was a central figure in the franchise’s 2019 title run.

Lowry, who signed a one-day contract with Toronto so he could retire as a Raptor, announced his retirement in July. “I’ve been looking forward to this moment for years. I always said that Toronto is home, and that I’d retire a Raptor, and to see my No. 7 go up in that building is going to mean everything to me,” he said.

Lowry, 40, will join Vince Carter as the only members of the franchise to have their numbers retired; Carter’s number was retired in November 2024. Over his 20-season career, Lowry averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and six assists, according to team records.