Ravens add Jacoby Brissett to try to stabilize faltering season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have lost three straight games, dropped to 4-4 and are finalizing a trade for Arizona quarterback Jacoby Brissett, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Baltimore sits in last place in the AFC North and, per ESPN Analytics, has a 6.4% chance of making the playoffs and a 0.5% chance of winning the division.

The move comes after the team lost Lamar Jackson indefinitely. Jackson is expected to go on injured reserve with a right thumb injury suffered in Sunday’s 36-10 loss at Buffalo and could be out for the rest of the season, according to Schefter and Rapoport. Backup Tyler “Snoop” Huntley is also out for the year with turf toe, the reporters said.

Brissett, 33, gives Baltimore a veteran option under center but not a history of winning, according to ESPN. He has never posted a winning record in an 11-season career, has lost 16 of his past 19 starts and owns a 23-50 (.315) career record — the second-worst among quarterbacks with at least 50 starts over the past decade, per ESPN. He was benched by the Cardinals and fell to No. 3 on their depth chart.

The Ravens’ familiarity with Brissett includes a connection to quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork, who was Brissett’s position coach in Arizona last season. With offseason signings and an emergency depth chart in place, Baltimore is starting undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano on Thursday night against Jacksonville; Fagnano practiced with a brace on his injured right ankle. The team’s other two active quarterbacks, Kedon Slovis and Austin Reed, were signed within the past three days.

Those three quarterbacks entered the game with no previous starts, a combined 23 pass attempts and no touchdown throws. The trade for Brissett is intended to steady a unit that has struggled lately — the Ravens have been held to 14 points or fewer in three straight games for the first time in 21 years and, since Week 6, have posted eight false starts and three touchdowns.

Despite offensive issues, Baltimore still fields playmakers such as running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Zay Flowers. The acquisition of Brissett aims to limit the team’s slide in Jesse Minter’s first season as head coach and Declan Doyle’s first as offensive playcaller.