Ravens camp: Hendrickson stands out as Jackson, rookies get looks

The Baltimore Ravens opened training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center in Baltimore, and Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley is filing daily updates on standouts, position battles, depth-chart movement and roster decisions. The team plans to update the file frequently through the first full week of the preseason beginning Aug. 13, according to Hensley.

On Friday, the defense controlled practice and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver compared new edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to J.J. Watt in terms of on-field demeanor. “If I wanted to prod Trey, I’ll be like, ‘Are you out here today?’ Then, he would rip somebody’s face off because he’s that competitive,” Weaver said. Hendrickson, who signed a four-year, $112 million contract this offseason, beat a double team late in practice to reach quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens’ pass rush, which was tied for the third-fewest sacks (30) in the league last season, is expected to be bolstered by Hendrickson. His 39 sacks over the past three seasons rank third in the NFL over that span. Hendrickson said he is focused on personal preparation and avoided predicting team outcomes: “I’m into being the best version of myself that I can be,” he said. “As far as predictions I can give you … we’re going to hit when the pads come on.”

Offensively, Jackson threw his first interception of camp when safety Malaki Starks picked off a fourth-down attempt. Jackson was 8-of-15 that day and reacted by punching the ground after the turnover, Hensley reported. The defense repeatedly limited quarterback options, and backup cornerback Keyon Martin drew praise for contesting a pass in the end zone and breaking up another throw in the red zone. Kicker Tyler Loop made three field goals from 34, 35 and 56 yards after missing a 44-yard attempt that ended Baltimore’s season last year.

Rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane provided a highlight by making a 30-yard leaping catch over Marlon Humphrey and Malaki Starks. Coach Jesse Minter called Lane a confident player and said consistency will earn teammates’ trust. Zay Flowers remains the No. 1 receiver and Rashod Bateman the No. 2 despite a disappointing 2025 season; the No. 3 spot could come down to Lane and a rookie fourth-round pick, Hensley wrote. The Ravens also waived rookie Diego Pavia to make room for Ethan Pocic, and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson’s teammate Michael Pierce or Brandon Madison’s status was not mentioned, according to camp notes.