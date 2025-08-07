Ravens Edge Colts in Preseason Opener

Game Highlights

The Colts struck first with a 12-play touchdown drive capped by a 5-yard run from Jonathan Taylor, but the Ravens responded in the second quarter with a 45-yard field goal and a pick-six by rookie corner Deonte Banks.

Anthony Richardson, starting for Indianapolis, showed flashes of growth with a 148-yard performance and a rushing touchdown, though he was intercepted once. On the other side, Baltimore’s backup QB Tyler Huntley managed the game efficiently, leading two scoring drives.

Key Stats

Anthony Richardson (IND): 11/17, 148 YDS, 1 INT, 1 RUSH TD

Tyler Huntley (BAL): 10/14, 96 YDS, 1 TD

Deonte Banks (BAL): 1 INT, 1 TD, 3 tackles

Time of Possession: Ravens 32:18 – Colts 27:42

Roster Implications

Both teams saw promising performances from depth players. Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers Jr. stood out with two crucial third-down catches, while Colts rookie linebacker Darius Rush recorded 6 tackles and a forced fumble.

Call to Action:

Stay tuned as preseason battles continue and roster cuts loom before Week 1 of the regular season.