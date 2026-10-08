Ravens face task of stopping Bijan Robinson on Sunday night

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton conceded the central question facing the Baltimore Ravens this week when asked how to slow Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. “That’s a loaded question,” Hamilton said, calling Robinson “super talented in everything that he does,” and noting his suddenness, strength and explosiveness.

Robinson’s primetime production has been historic. According to ESPN Research, he is averaging 145.5 yards from scrimmage in primetime, the most by any player since 1970, with the next closest being Barry Sanders at 126.3 yards. Robinson’s stretch of three straight primetime games with at least 125 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns is tied with Emmitt Smith for the longest such streak since 1970.

Baltimore’s run defense enters the matchup with strong credentials. Since the Ravens traded for middle linebacker Roquan Smith midway through the 2022 season, the team has allowed 97.1 rushing yards per game, the fewest in the NFL. The Ravens also have not yielded a 100-yard rusher in 18 consecutive games; the last opponent to do so was David Montgomery, who ran for 151 yards in Week 3.

Smith called the game “an exciting challenge” and framed it as a front-seven task. Hamilton emphasized team tackling and discipline: “Eleven [players] are needed,” he said, “because he can make 10 miss,” and urged defenders not to leave their gaps and to trust teammates to do their jobs. Ravens coach Jesse Minter credited Robinson’s supporting cast, calling wide receiver Drake London “one of the best blocking wide receivers in the league” and describing Robinson as “an elite, elite player with a good offensive line and a bunch of other good players around him.”

The Ravens acknowledged they are still shaping their identity under Minter as defensive playcaller and cited recent frustrations — allowing 15 fourth-quarter points in a Week 2 loss to the Saints and giving up 31 points in a Week 3 win over the Cowboys. With quarterback Lamar Jackson dealing with an ankle injury, Baltimore’s defense has an opportunity to guide the team, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey urged avoiding the fundamentals lapses that the Falcons exploited against New Orleans. “If you’re not playing fundamental football, they will torture you,” Humphrey said.