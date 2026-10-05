Ravens flagged 13 times for 131 yards; Minter calls it ‘unacceptable’

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens held on for a 24-18 victory over the Tennessee Titans Sunday, but coach Jesse Minter expressed clear displeasure with his team’s error rate. “It’s obviously unacceptable,” Minter said, adding, “we have to get out of our own way.” The club was penalized 13 times for 131 yards, its most in a game in six years.

The penalties repeatedly stalled Baltimore drives and prevented the Ravens from pulling away from winless Tennessee. In the first quarter, Nate Wiggins was flagged for illegal contact, extending a Titans red-zone drive that resulted in a touchdown. In the second quarter, Elijah Sarratt’s holding penalty reduced Lamar Jackson’s 29-yard scramble to a 7-yard gain. In the third, Chidobe Awuzie was penalized for 39-yard pass interference on a drive that ended with a field goal.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley described the situation as “very frustrating,” saying penalties and miscommunications have stopped drives that matter despite the two-possession lead. Middle linebacker Roquan Smith added that penalties “shoot yourself in the foot” and stressed the need for clean technique and fundamentals from the entire team.

The issues extend beyond Sunday. Baltimore’s 39 penalties are tied for the most through four games since 2000, and the team has amassed 329 penalty yards this season, behind only Green Bay’s 344. The offense has accounted for 61% of the club’s infractions with 24 penalties, and the Ravens’ 11 false starts rank second in the NFL. John Simpson said the group is addressing the problem in practice, working on film and cadence communication.

Some calls have been labeled questionable or unfortunate by the team. Last week Wiggins was called for pass interference on CeeDee Lamb on a play that appeared to involve contact in Lamb’s favor. On Sunday, Kyle Hamilton was flagged for unnecessary roughness on a sack of Titans quarterback Cam Ward after the play clock ran out, but officials blew the whistle just before the hit. This was the 12th time since 2000 Baltimore committed 13 or more penalties in a game. Minter believes there is room to improve: “If we can get out of our own way, I think there’s a high ceiling for us.”