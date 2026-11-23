CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Baltimore Ravens’ early-season promise has unraveled into the NFL’s longest active losing streak after Sunday’s 35-33 loss to the Carolina Panthers left the team at six straight defeats.

Entering Week 12, Baltimore ranked among the league leaders in two unwelcome categories, with 85 penalties and a minus-7 turnover differential that placed the club in the top five for penalties and among the worst in turnover margin. The Ravens have turned the ball over 17 times while forcing 10 turnovers, according to the season totals.

The loss to Carolina featured a season-high four turnovers. Justice Hill fumbled near the goal line in the second quarter, returner LaJohntay Wester muffed a punt deep in Ravens territory, Derrick Henry had a third-quarter strip around midfield and quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw a fourth-quarter interception while attempting to throw the ball out of bounds to avoid a sack.

Penalties compounded the problems. Baltimore was hit with five flags in the game, including a roughing-the-passer call on Trey Hendrickson that ended a drive in the second quarter, an unnecessary-roughness penalty on Ethan Burke that allowed Carolina to convert a 2-point attempt, and a late face-mask penalty by Keyon Martin that helped set up a Panthers field goal. The club is on pace for its third-highest season penalty total since 2000.

Special teams and timing errors also played a role. The Ravens had four drops in the game, bringing their season total to 18, tied for second in the league. On the final possession, coach Jesse Minter declined to use one of two available timeouts after a fourth-down quarterback sneak, electing to keep the Panthers’ top rusher on the field; Brissett then rushed in a no-huddle and threw the decisive interception. “In hindsight, I could have banged a timeout there and calmed it down a little bit,” Minter said.

Players and coaches stressed attention to fundamentals. “I’ve never experienced something like this,” safety Kyle Hamilton said, while offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten noted the consequences of turnovers: over the past decade the Ravens are 3-17 when committing three or more turnovers. Baltimore has not won since Oct. 11.