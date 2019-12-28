Lamar Jackson can’t stay out of headlines, even when he has the week off.

The Baltimore Ravens posted a video on Christmas Eve of the MVP candidate gifting Rolex watches to his entire offensive line, a huge gesture considering Jackson is earning under $1 million in base salary this season under his rookie deal.

Not everyone was happy with Jackson’s Christmas spirit though. One Baltimore Sun reader, ironically named Karen, sent a letter to the publication expressing her dismay at Jackson’s “disappointing” use of his money.

The letter in its entirety, reads:

“The holiday season was in full swing, with high hopes for the Ravens, when I read that Lamar Jackson gifted Rolexes to his offensive line. So disappointing that in an age where professional athletes are making an insane amount of money he couldn’t have donated to charities — and done it in the name of his offensive line — then treated his teammates to dinner. Those players can all afford their own Rolexes, so it is very discouraging that someone didn’t give him a little guidance. It just flaunts the amount of money they make and don’t know what to do with. Sorry, Lamar, I am not such a big fan now. Karen Price”