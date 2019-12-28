Lamar Jackson can’t stay out of headlines, even when he has the week off.
The Baltimore Ravens posted a video on Christmas Eve of the MVP candidate gifting Rolex watches to his entire offensive line, a huge gesture considering Jackson is earning under $1 million in base salary this season under his rookie deal.
You know @Lj_era8 had to hook the O-line up 🥶
Via @megatronnie pic.twitter.com/D0NUzAYrVS
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 24, 2019
Not everyone was happy with Jackson’s Christmas spirit though. One Baltimore Sun reader, ironically named Karen, sent a letter to the publication expressing her dismay at Jackson’s “disappointing” use of his money.
The letter in its entirety, reads:
“The holiday season was in full swing, with high hopes for the Ravens, when I read that Lamar Jackson gifted Rolexes to his offensive line. So disappointing that in an age where professional athletes are making an insane amount of money he couldn’t have donated to charities — and done it in the name of his offensive line — then treated his teammates to dinner. Those players can all afford their own Rolexes, so it is very discouraging that someone didn’t give him a little guidance. It just flaunts the amount of money they make and don’t know what to do with. Sorry, Lamar, I am not such a big fan now.
Karen Price”
Karen is painfully misinformed, a quick google search reveals Jackson’s notable charity work, including donating $25,000 to Louisville-based organization Blessings in a Backpack and $4,000 to Mission Hope for Kids in 2018. Karen could’ve avoided making herself look foolish to a national audience by doing the most basic form of research there is.
In addition, one has to wonder if she had similar disappointment when Aaron Rodgers bought his o-linemen ATVs or Tom Brady bought his o-linemen Audis, both of which are far more expensive than Rolexes.
The Baltimore Sun gave other readers a chance to respond to Karen with another letter published on Friday, courtesy of Frank Sayegh of Scarsdale, New York:
“Mr. Jackson has worked his whole life to play in the NFL and earn the money he earns. If he would like to buy gifts for his linemen, some of his best friends, then I don’t think he cares what “Karen” has to say about it. He gives back to the community in every way possible and is as good of a role model to kids as can be, but ‘Karen’ has a problem with him buying Christmas gifts for his best friends.
Where was your outrage when former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco bought virtual reality systems for his whole offensive line for Christmas? Get out of here with the racist fake outrage just to have something to be mad about.
I don’t really think Lamar Jackson cares whether or not you’re a fan, Karen. Go Ravens #BigTruss.”
Comments
Loading…
COMMENTS
0 comments