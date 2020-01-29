Ravens News: Drew Brees’ Son Hangs Out With Lamar Jackson at Pro Bowl

Indeed, the Pro Bowl took place and because of the exhibition it has become along with larger stories taking precedent; it was largely glossed over in this neighborhood.

Still, some interesting things happened. First, Lamar Jackson won the MVP of the game. In his first Honolulu appearance, Jackson was 16-of-23 for 185 yards passing. He threw two touchdowns and one interception for 104.4 passer rating.

However, Drew Brees’ son wanted to meet Jackson. Therefore, being the accommodating star that Jackson is; he took time out to seek out little Brees before the game.

And I admit, it was the Ravens whom I expected to be playing this week in Miami in the Super Bowl. While I am happy to see the Chiefs, it’s not quite the same writing about Jackson lighting up the Pro Bowl as it would be anticipating what he would have done on Super Bowl Sunday against the vaunted 49ers defense.

With that being said, Jackson is young and should have his day in the sun. Remember, Patrick Mahomes had a setback a year ago in the AFC Title game before advancing to play for the Lombardi Trophy this year.

And hopefully that day comes for Jackson. The league could use his spectacle any time. Without question, the curtain fell too soon on his act in 2019.