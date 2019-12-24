Ravens News: Lamar Jackson Took Care of His Offensive Lineman on Christmas

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens does things the right way. First reports came out this week that Jackson made a point to learn the first and last name of every Ravens employee in the building this season.

In addition, some new content broke out on twitter on Christmas Eve which shows Jackson is in the giving (and appreciative) mood.

Indeed, Jackson gave out a Rolex watch to every one of his offensive lineman for the holiday.

Right now the Ravens hold a 13-2 record and the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs. Obviously Jackson figures to win his first NFL MVP Award during his age-22 season. To his credentials, he has 36 passing touchdowns which lead the league. In addition, his NFL record 1,206 rushing yards ranks sixth in the sport.

While Jackson will get week 17 off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’s had one of those years that people will always remember across generations. Equally important, he’s done all of it with a degree of class and humility that makes him easy to embrace as the future of the sport.

The NFL is in a good place with guys like Jackson and Patrick Mahomes carrying the torch after Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers retire. This was yet another gesture that shows how special of a young man the former Heisman Trophy winner out of Louisville is.