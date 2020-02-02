Ravens News: New MVP Lamar Jackson Reacts To Special Tribute Video

Already, we covered the well-deserved 2019 MVP announcement for Lamar Jackson. All year long, Jackson provided us with highlight reel material to write about and was a solid guy in doing it all. Obviously, we here at Get More Sports are Lamar Jackson fans. I speak for the whole family in saying he might just be the official quarterback of GMS.

Now, perhaps you didn’t see the video the NFL put together for the youngest MVP in league history. In case that applies to you, check it out below.

However, the video is even more interesting to see when you see Jackson’s reaction to it while seeing it for the first time. Thanks to ESPN’s Sportcenter account on twitter, we also have that for you.

Lamar's reaction to this MVP video is something special 🙌 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/wQmPHSuLmr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2020

The one thing I really like about Lamar Jackson is he seems genuine. This shines through in not only his demeanor, but he seems to already have the respect of his peers around the league even at such a young age.

While combining that with his record-setting unique talent, it’s hard to do anything but love the guy. A small part of me wishes he was playing today, but since he isn’t we had to get him on the site on what figures to be a football-themed Sunday.

Congrats again to the 2019 NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson.