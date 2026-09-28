Ravens’ Rio heroes: Players who helped Jackson to a walk-off win

Inside the Baltimore Ravens’ locker room in Rio de Janeiro, quarterback Lamar Jackson framed Sunday’s 34-31 walk-off victory over the Dallas Cowboys as a response to adversity. “We had all this adversity going on and we conquered,” Jackson told teammates, calling the game “the start of the season right here.” The win followed a loss in which Jackson’s interception sealed a fourth-quarter collapse to the New Orleans Saints the previous week.

Jackson moved the Ravens into position late, completing a pass that traveled 36.4 yards in 1.6 seconds, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. With seven seconds remaining, he declined to take a knee and instead completed a 27-yard pass that set up rookie kicker Tyler Loop’s 56-yard field goal as time expired. “I was prepared for overtime,” linebacker Roquan Smith said, “and then Mr. Houdini [Jackson] made the play.”

Tyler Loop overcame a difficult offseason and early-season scrutiny before nailing the long, game-winning kick at one of the world’s most storied soccer stadiums. Rookie punter and holder Ryan Eckley had suggested a celebratory end-zone knee-slide; Loop initially demurred but sprinted to the opposite end and delivered a Cristiano Ronaldo-style “Siu!” celebration after the kick. Jackson yelled encouragement from the sideline, and running back Derrick Henry said, “I thought he was going to make it. I wasn’t even doubting [anything]. I knew he was ready; I could just tell.” Loop had missed a 44-yard, season-ending attempt in the prior season finale, endured an uneven preseason that led the team to add kicker Jake Moody to the practice squad, and has since converted 5 of 6 field goals (83.3%). The boot was the Ravens’ first winning field goal of 50 yards or more since Justin Tucker’s 66-yarder in September 2021.

Zay Flowers also played through injury to impact the finish. Flowers said, “I knew I was going to be able to play earlier in the week,” after missing Baltimore’s only two full practices and being listed a game-time decision. Limited to 17 snaps, he still led the Ravens with 84 yards on five catches in his return from an aggravated left hamstring. Flowers’ fourth-quarter work included three receptions for 55 yards, the biggest being a 27-yard catch over the middle that pushed Baltimore into field-goal range.

The contributions from Jackson, Loop and Flowers helped produce one of the wildest finishes in Ravens history, a comeback framed by players overcoming recent adversity to secure the win.