Rays at Brewers: Lineups and starters for World Series Game 1

The 2026 World Series opens tonight in Milwaukee as the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers meet in Game 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Both clubs enter the series four wins away from the first championship in franchise history, according to the game notes.

Starting pitchers are listed as Nick Martinez for Tampa Bay and Jacob Misiorowski for Milwaukee, according to the game notes. The matchup will take place in Milwaukee.

Rays lineup: 1. Yandy Diaz (R) DH; 2. Jonathan Aranda (L) 1B; 3. Chandler Simpson (L) LF; 4. Junior Caminero (R) 3B; 5. Liam Hicks (L) C; 6. Jonny DeLuca (R) CF; 7. Victor Mesa Jr. (L) RF; 8. Ben Williamson (R) 2B; 9. Taylor Walls (S) SS.

Brewers lineup: 1. Jackson Chourio (R) LF; 2. Jake Bauers (L) 1B; 3. Christian Yelich (L) DH; 4. William Contreras (R) C; 5. Brice Turang (L) 2B; 6. Garrett Mitchell (L) CF; 7. Cooper Pratt (R) SS; 8. Sal Frelick (L) RF; 9. David Hamilton (L) 3B.

Coverage will include pregame lineups, in-game updates and postgame takeaways, the game notes say. Key links listed with the release include How to win World Series, Playoff MVP tracker and Full schedule.