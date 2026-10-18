Rays at Guardians: Lineups and live updates for ALCS Game 5

Playing for the chance to face Milwaukee in the World Series, the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays meet Sunday in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. The teams enter tied at two games apiece after Tampa Bay evened the series with a 7-3 victory at Progressive Field on Saturday, according to the source.

Game 5 is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET with the Rays visiting Cleveland. Tampa Bay will start Drew Rasmussen against Guardians right-hander Parker Messick, according to the source.

Tampa Bay’s starting lineup: 1. Yandy Diaz (R), DH; 2. Jonathan Aranda (L), 1B; 3. Ryan Vilade (R), RF; 4. Junior Caminero (R), 3B; 5. Chandler Simpson (L), LF; 6. Jonny DeLuca (R), CF; 7. Liam Hicks (L), C; 8. Ben Williamson (R), 2B; 9. Taylor Walls (S), SS.

Cleveland’s starting nine: 1. Steven Kwan (L), LF; 2. Jose Ramirez (S), 3B; 3. Chase DeLauter (L), RF; 4. Jo Adell (R), DH; 5. Nathaniel Lowe (L), 1B; 6. Travis Bazzana (L), 2B; 7. Patrick Bailey (S), C; 8. Petey Halpin (L), CF; 9. Brayan Rocchio (S), SS.

Coverage will include live lineups, in-game updates and postgame analysis for ALCS Game 5, along with links to how final teams were built, a playoff MVP tracker and the schedule, according to the source.