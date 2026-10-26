Rays lean on Junior Caminero’s bat and growing leadership in World Series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After another uncharacteristic blunder by the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, television cameras caught Junior Caminero heated and vocal in the dugout as his team struggled through a sloppy start to the World Series. A 4-0 first-inning lead had evaporated by the sixth, and the Rays dropped the game 5-4, falling behind 2-0 in the series with Game 3 slated for Monday at Tropicana Field. “I was trying to help the team, trying to keep their heads up,” Caminero said in Spanish. “Encouraging them.”

Rays second baseman Richie Palacios described Caminero as “a leader by example,” adding that when Caminero does speak up “it’s always useful, and it’s in the time that we need it.” The team had been “giving away outs to a team that pounces on mistakes,” and Caminero’s visible frustration followed a night in which Tampa Bay was unable to hold an early advantage.

Caminero has shown that voice before this postseason. He was the only player to address the room during a hitters’ meeting before the American League Championship Series, telling teammates he believed in them and urging them to show the world who they are. “When he spoke in that meeting, it was a little surprising but nice because he hasn’t been a vocal leader,” Palacios said. “We never asked him to do that, but it just showed his love for the game and his love to win.” The Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians in six games to reach the franchise’s third Fall Classic.

While the World Series has been largely frustrating for Caminero, he produced in key moments during the postseason. He hit a two-run shot off the foul pole in Game 6 of the ALCS for his first career postseason home run and followed the swing with a nearly 40-second trot around the bases at Tropicana Field.

At 23, Caminero is already a central figure in the Rays’ lineup. He was one of seven major leaguers to appear in 162 games this season and has hit 87 home runs over the last two seasons, second in the majors behind Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber. Caminero debuted at 19 in 2023, appearing in seven games before spending most of 2024 in the minor leagues. In the Dominican Republic winter league he hit a 454-foot, go-ahead home run in Game 7 for Leones del Escogido and celebrated the run for nearly a minute.

Rays hitting coach Chad Mottola said he received a flood of text messages about that Dominican Series blast and added he had “never seen a hitter like Caminero in his 35 years in professional baseball.” Caminero said finding his voice has come naturally and that, despite the presence of many veterans, he tries to raise his hand and share his thoughts to help the team.