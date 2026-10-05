Rays lean on the bunt as a dependable offensive weapon

A play Sept. 22 in the second game of a doubleheader in New York encapsulated the Tampa Bay Rays’ season-long approach. With a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning and runners at the corners, shortstop Taylor Walls pushed a bunt between the mound and first base to score the go-ahead run; the Yankees failed to cover second and the inning produced three runs in a 6-1 Rays victory.

Manager Kevin Cash said the club has used that play frequently this year and that it can be difficult for defenses to handle. The Rays led the majors with 129 bunts, 40 more than the second-place Milwaukee Brewers. Tampa Bay had the most bunt-for-hit attempts (84), the most sacrifice bunts (45) and the most bunt hits (49) — 17 more than the Brewers. By contrast, the Los Angeles Dodgers recorded two bunt hits all season.

Speed has been a factor in the strategy. Left fielder Chandler Simpson produced 14 bunt hits in 26 attempts this season and has not hit a major league home run in two big-league seasons. Center fielder Cedric Mullins was 12-for-14 on bunt attempts and Walls was 11-for-19. Milwaukee’s David Hamilton led the majors at 15-for-21.

Third-base coach Brady Williams has overseen the emphasis on bunting. Williams, the son of former major league manager Jimy Williams, said the club built daily bunting practice into routines, and that the tactic expanded from a few players to many. He credited early-season plays, including a safety squeeze in May against the San Francisco Giants, with accelerating the team’s use of the bunt.

Players and coaches said the approach evolved rather than being a preseason directive. Simpson said spring training recognition of the roster’s speed helped make the bunt a weapon, and Walls noted that the frequent threat of a bunt has changed how opponents defend, creating opportunities the Rays now exploit.