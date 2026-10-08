Rays play Sinatra’s ‘New York, New York’ in visitors’ clubhouse after ALDS sweep

The Tampa Bay Rays completed a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees with a 4-3 victory at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, according to the game recap.

Victor Mesa Jr.’s two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning put Tampa Bay ahead for good, the recap said. In the bottom of the sixth, Anthony Volpe appeared to hit a potential game-tying homer, but the call was overturned after a fan was ruled to have interfered with the ball.

The overturn was noted as a contrasting outcome to the Jeffrey Maier incident in the 1996 American League Championship Series between the Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles, the recap added.

After the final out, the Rays celebrated in the visitors’ clubhouse at Yankee Stadium, and the music choice drew notice. According to the recap, someone in the clubhouse put on Frank Sinatra’s version of “(Theme From) New York, New York,” the song the Yankees traditionally play to celebrate a home win.

The Rays now advance to the American League Championship Series and will carry momentum into that round against either the Cleveland Guardians or the Chicago White Sox, the recap concluded.