Rays rally past Brewers 4-3 in 12th, force Game 5

ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Rays rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 at Tropicana Field on Tuesday to extend the World Series and deny Milwaukee a sweep, according to ESPN.

The Brewers appeared one half-inning from a championship when 22-year-old rookie Cooper Pratt crushed the first pitch he saw in the 12th into the left-field seats for his fourth hit of the night, putting Milwaukee on the verge of its first title, according to ESPN. Pratt had not been in the big leagues until June, the account noted.

Milwaukee’s lead unraveled in the bottom of the 12th after an error opened the door. Junior Caminero rolled a grounder to third baseman Joey Ortiz; Ortiz’s throw skipped past first baseman Jake Bauers and the tying runner reached, according to ESPN. Catcher Liam Hicks followed with a single, leaving runners at the corners with no outs.

Jonny DeLuca then ripped a Shane Drohan pitch back up the middle to tie the game, and Chandler Simpson later put pressure on the defense by loading the bases. Pinch-hitter Ben Williamson followed with a one-swing result that completed the comeback and produced the 4-3 final, according to ESPN.

The Rays’ clubhouse was a mix of disbelief and elation after the win. Designated hitter Yandy Diaz, 35, called the sequence “life” and said, “We have tomorrow. We have a new day. We have life,” according to ESPN.

Tampa Bay had struggled over the first three games of the Series and entered Game 4 appearing overmatched, while Milwaukee came in after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers. The victory ensured the Rays would return for at least one more game, according to ESPN.