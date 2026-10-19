Rays reworked Freddy Peralta’s mechanics and mindset into a postseason starter

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Freddy Peralta’s turnaround with the Tampa Bay Rays began in a meeting next to the visitors’ clubhouse at Coors Field in early August, after a season-opening stretch with the New York Mets that produced a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts and a diminished fastball. The Rays acquired Peralta at the trade deadline for three prospects and immediately convened coaches, catchers and front-office staff to address delivery, pitch mix and mentality.

Pitching coach Kyle Snyder, bullpen coach Jorge Moncada and others broke down footage of Peralta’s best and worst recent outings. “Changes were made,” Moncada said in Spanish, “but the changes were towards what he has been in the past.” Peralta’s first outing for Tampa Bay was rocky — seven runs on nine hits with three strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings in Denver — but adjustments began to show in his second start, when he limited the A’s to three runs over six innings at Sutter Health Park.

Soon after, Peralta’s results exceeded his prior form and he entered the postseason as a starter Tampa Bay expected to rely on. He is scheduled to take the mound at Tropicana Field in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series with an opportunity to pitch the Rays into the World Series. “Everything changed when I got traded,” Peralta, 30, said. “I said it before that I’ve been treated here as a king, and I feel really good about it. They’re working me really well here.”

President of baseball operations Erik Neander pursued a starter who could begin a postseason game, even though the staff already featured Drew Rasmussen, Nick Martinez and Shane McClanahan, with Griffin Jax transitioning to a rotation role and Ian Seymour available for spot starts. When McClanahan went on the injured list with forearm tightness, Peralta shifted from luxury depth to a necessary contributor.

Moncada’s work included video study and a series of mechanical tweaks. He noted Peralta had been using an elaborate windup this season instead of the stretch he used at his peak. After confirming Peralta felt more comfortable pitching from the stretch, the Rays moved him to the third-base side of the rubber, widened his stance, sped his delivery and added drills to build leg strength — including a 3D belt drill to emphasize weight toward his backside and create better momentum toward the plate.