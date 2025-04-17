RBC Heritage 2025 Preview: Key Players

The RBC Heritage begins today from the scenic Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Following the excitement of The Masters, many of the world’s best golfers return for one of the PGA Tour’s most iconic post-major events.

Course Overview: Harbour Town Golf Links

Par: 71

Yardage: 7,121 yards

Signature Hole: No. 18 – A picturesque par-4 running along the Calibogue Sound

Course Traits: Tight fairways, small greens, shot-shaping requirements

Harbour Town is a favorite among shotmakers and rewards precision over power. Players must stay disciplined off the tee and dialed in with approach shots to contend.

Top Contenders to Watch

Scottie Scheffler: The current world No. 1, looking to bounce back after a runner-up finish at Augusta

Jordan Spieth: Defending champion, known for his creativity and past success here

Collin Morikawa: Elite ball-striker well-suited for Harbour Town’s tight layout

Matt Fitzpatrick: 2023 winner and a consistent performer at this course

Featured Groups – Round 1

Scheffler, Spieth, Max Homa

Morikawa, Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau

Early Prediction – First Round Leader

🎯 Pick: Jordan Spieth (-5)

His experience here and ability to score around the greens give him an early edge.

