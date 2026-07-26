Real Madrid demand €160M for Vinícius as transfer market heats up

Real Madrid will not consider any fee below €160 million ($182 million) for Vinícius Júnior, according to Sport. Sources told ESPN that Arsenal have shown interest in the Brazil international, who has one year remaining on his Madrid contract, and are probing whether a move would be financially viable. ESPN added that discussions are at a very tentative stage and that, should Vinícius fail to sign a new contract with Madrid, Arsenal are considered the only possible destination for him this summer.

Sky Germany report that Manchester City have verbally indicated a willingness to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, the 19-year-old who has attracted interest from Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. Sky Germany added that City have not agreed personal terms with Diomande, unlike PSG and Madrid, and that Leipzig appear keen to retain the youngster unless a large transfer fee is offered.

Gazzetta dello Sport says AS Roma are interested in Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford as part of potential swap talks that could see United pursue Roma midfielder Manu Koné. Gazzetta reported United remain some way off Roma’s valuation for Koné and that Rashford’s wage demands are the primary sticking point in any move.

Real Madrid are also working on a move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri, while Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with City over the Spain international, RMC Sport reports. The 30-year-old was awarded the Golden Ball as he guided his country to win this month’s World Cup final over Argentina, and, with one year left on his City contract, would be available to move this summer.

Inter Milan are weighing a loan approach for Tottenham defender Cristian Romero that could include an obligation to buy, Gazzetta dello Sport reported, with Inter reluctant to meet Spurs’ immediate valuation. Spurs’ summer additions Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi have been linked to Romero’s potential exit; the 28-year-old has also been mentioned in reports linking him with Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. Additional transfer rumors include AS Roma contacting RB Leipzig about Antonio Nusa, Chelsea closing on personal terms with Kerim Alajbegovic, Fiorentina pursuing a loan for Real Madrid youngster Franco Mastantuono, Napoli targeting Chelsea’s Benoit Badiashile, and Arsenal being linked as a serious option for Romero.