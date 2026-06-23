Real Madrid eye Haaland if Vinícius departs; several clubs linked in summer window

Real Madrid have Manchester City striker Erling Haaland on their radar should the club part ways with winger Vinícius Júnior, Sport reports. The 25-year-old Haaland has four goals in two World Cup games for Norway and remains under contract at Manchester City through 2033, meaning any move would likely cost upwards of €200 million. Sport also says Los Blancos retain interest in Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise and could pursue him after the World Cup.

Arsenal are reported to be tracking FC Midtjylland winger Darío Osorio, according to The Standard. The 22-year-old Chile international, who has 25 senior caps, has been compared in style to former Arsenal forward Alexis Sánchez and has also been linked with Bournemouth.

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, the i Paper reports. Spurs reportedly hope to make the 28-year-old their summer priority and to negotiate a fee lower than the £25 million release clause in his loan deal at Barcelona. The report adds Rashford would prefer to remain in Europe, while Manchester United have no plans for a second loan to Camp Nou as they seek a permanent exit.

Atlético Madrid are lining up a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Lee Kang-In, per AS. Talks are said to be progressing for the 25-year-old, with PSG reportedly willing to consider offers close to €35 million. The South Korea international did not make a single Champions League start last season.

Other reported targets include Newcastle United’s reported interest in Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, according to Football Insider, with any deal expected after the World Cup. Fabrizio Romano says Paris Saint-Germain have stalled contract talks with Bradley Barcola, who will enter the final two years of his deal next month, and that Liverpool and Arsenal are among the leading suitors. ESPN reports Atlético striker Julián Álvarez has told the outlet he wants to leave this summer amid interest from several top clubs, and that Real Madrid had a €150 million bid for him rejected last month. ESPN also notes Real Madrid have enquired about Arsenal’s Piero Hincapié, though that deal would be complicated by his existing loan-to-buy arrangement.