On a wet night at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano, Real Madrid finally broke a stubborn Internazionale resistance in the 85th minute after a game in which they had 25 shots, five Opta-defined “big chances” and an expected-goals figure well over 4. Inter had been reduced to 10 players early on, yet the score remained 1-1 for most of the match. “We’d had some really nice moves,” coach Pau Quesada said, noting the side had taken “20 shots inside the box” and hit the woodwork twice, before adding that Madrid had “ended up scoring two ‘strange’ goals,” according to ESPN.

The opener arrived from a set piece. Andreia Jacinto’s near-post corner was headed by María Méndez, hit the post and was deflected by the goalkeeper, and substitute Signe Bruun was on the goal line to force the ball over. Bruun, who came on in the 72nd minute, then sealed the win in added time after Linda Caicedo was brought down and a VAR check awarded a penalty; Bruun converted with a low, powerful finish. It was Bruun’s first Champions League goals since December 2024; she had missed much of last season because of complications from a head injury. “Champions League nights are special,” Bruun told ESPN, and Jacinto said, “The team didn’t give up until the end. We deserved it.”

The 3-1 victory left Real Madrid temporarily fourth in the UWCL standings, unbeaten with nine points from five games. A top-four finish would avoid the playoff round, with a trip to Roma on the final matchday still to come. The result also served as a reminder that improvements in finishing are needed if Madrid are to progress beyond the stages that saw them eliminated by Arsenal and Barcelona in consecutive quarterfinal campaigns.

Madrid’s attacking unit remains dangerous on paper. Linda Caicedo and Felicia Schröder — the latter the 2026 Golden Girl and Caicedo the 2023 winner — both featured, alongside Lineth Beerensteyn, who has three UWCL goals this season. Caicedo had five shots in the match, with Arianna Caruso and Jacinto registering four each and Beerensteyn three.

Inter goalkeeper Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir produced nine saves on the night and has made 41 in this season’s Champions League, the most of any goalkeeper; Benfica’s Lena Pauels ranks second with 25. Quesada, who sounded both relieved and exhausted after the game, praised Bruun and said she had been badly missed last season, according to ESPN.