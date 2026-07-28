Real Madrid offer Vinícius Jr. new deal as Arsenal readies opening bid

Real Madrid have submitted a fresh contract offer to winger Vinícius Júnior as part of a push to fend off Arsenal’s interest, transfer reporter Florian Plettenberg said. Arsenal are reportedly prepared to make an opening bid and have informed the Brazil international’s representatives, according to the report.

Liverpool have entered the race for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, TEAMtalk reports. The move comes as Liverpool seek to bolster central defence after Joe Gomez suffered an injury minutes into a preseason friendly against Sunderland. Konsa, 28, is viewed as an option who can also provide cover at right-back and remains on Arsenal’s radar; PSG defender Illia Zabarnyi, 23, is another player said to be on Liverpool’s shortlist.

Al Hilal are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich winger Luis Díaz and have prepared an offer of around €70 million, French newspaper L’Equipe reports. Díaz, 29, is said to be open to leaving the Allianz Arena for a new challenge, with Al Hilal viewing him as a priority after signing Crysencio Summerville from West Ham. Bayern are described as reluctant to part with the Colombia international.

Juventus are in discussions over a move for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, The Sun reports. Talks are reported to be advanced on an initial loan that would include a £30 million option to make the deal permanent. Zirkzee, 25, scored two goals in 24 Premier League appearances last season and is identified by Juventus as an alternative to Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani.

Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray are competing to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, Gianluca Di Marzio reports. Leão, 27, has two years remaining on his contract at the San Siro; his representatives are expected to hold talks with both Turkish clubs. While the clubs are exploring a loan option, Milan are insisting on a permanent transfer. Leão contributed to two goals in five games for Portugal at the World Cup.

Mundo Deportivo reports Al Hilal striker Karim Benzema is refusing to leave the club unless his full salary for the remaining year of his contract is met, amid efforts by the club to free a foreign-player slot. Benzema, 38, scored nine goals in 10 league games last season after joining Al Hilal in February. Separately, ESPN sources say Real Madrid expect to complete a deal for 19-year-old Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig for an expected total of €135 million including variables, with a fixed sum of €115–120 million; ESPN also reports Leeds United are closing on Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford for an initial £40 million.