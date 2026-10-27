Real Madrid target Alexis Mac Allister as Liverpool weigh midfield options

Real Madrid could pursue Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in a future transfer window, Sky Germany reports. The outlet says José Mourinho has advocated signing the 27-year-old, praising his physical presence and strength in duels. Mac Allister is under contract at Anfield until 2028, with no concrete plans announced to extend, and Liverpool would be expected to resist any approach for a key player.

Sky Germany also reports Liverpool hold Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha in “high regard.” The 26-year-old is not currently a priority target for the Reds, though that status could change as they seek reinforcements in his position. Nmecha joined Dortmund from Wolfsburg in 2023 and is under contract until June 2030.

Monaco’s Lamine Camara and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott appear on Liverpool’s central midfield shortlist and have been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United in recent months, Sky Germany adds. Elsewhere, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Arsenal are interested in Monza striker Gustavo Varela, who has seven goals in eight Serie A appearances this season; Napoli and Benfica have also shown interest, with Napoli possibly moving in January and Benfica retaining matching rights and 20% of any profit from a future transfer.

Football Insider reports Manchester United remain interested in Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall, who could cost upwards of £70 million. Hall recently extended his contract until 2031, and Newcastle are expected to reject any January departure. The outlet adds Hall is believed to be content at St James’ Park but has not ruled out a future move to Old Trafford.

Sky Germany says Bayern Munich and several top clubs are monitoring Borussia Mönchengladbach teenager Wael Mohya, though a winter transfer is considered unlikely. Gladbach want to extend his contract beyond 2028 with a release clause, and his staying beyond next summer is regarded as contingent on the club avoiding relegation. Other reported links include Roma targeting Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens (Tuttomercato); Arsenal among clubs monitoring Nicolò Tresoldi (Sky Germany); Paris Saint-Germain weighing a January approach for Ibrahim Maza as Bayer Leverkusen seek to secure him to a long-term deal (Sky Germany); Crystal Palace reluctant to let Ismaïla Sarr leave in January (Football Insider); Liverpool monitoring Leeds defender Tarik Muharemović (TeamTalk); Manchester United and Chelsea tracking Ruud Nijstad (TeamTalk); Ajax interested in signing Tolu Arokodare permanently (Sport Witness); and Manchester United potentially owing £6 million in compensation to Newcastle to appoint Eddie Howe under terms of his St James’ Park departure (Telegraph).