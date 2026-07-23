Real Madrid unveil deep green 2026-27 away kit as Mourinho returns

Real Madrid have revealed a deep ivy green and white away shirt for 2026-27 as the club welcomes back José Mourinho. The move comes after Madrid finished the previous season without a major trophy for the second year running, and the club called the new kit a fitting complement to Mourinho’s return.

The 2026-27 shirt is intended to convey an air of “luxury and heritage,” Real Madrid said, with a patterned fabric designed to add extra sheen. The repeating motif is a geometric interpretation of the club crest, and the club’s initials, “RMCF,” are rendered in a slightly lighter shade of green in a “dot matrix” style.

All trim on the kit is picked out in a minty white, and Adidas have placed their classic trefoil logo on the chest. The trefoil appears on a Real Madrid away shirt for the first time since the mid-1980s, the club noted.

Madrid last wore a dark green third kit in 2012-13, the final season of Mourinho’s first spell in charge. That season the team finished second in LaLiga, were beaten in the Copa del Rey final and exited the UEFA Champions League in the semifinals.

Federico Valverde, newly installed as club captain, said upon joining preseason training: “I’m really looking forward to learning from [Mourinho], listening to every piece of advice he gives me and making the most of every second or minute of every training session I get to share with him and his coaching staff. I’m going to try to learn and grow as a person and as a footballer. He’s a special person from whom I can learn a great deal. I hope it’s a great season.”