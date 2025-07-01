Real Madrid vs Juventus: Club World Cup

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Round of 16 Battle in Club World Cup

July 1, 2025 – Two of Europe’s footballing giants collide in the Club World Cup Round of 16, as Real Madrid takes on Juventus in what promises to be a high-stakes elimination match.

Both sides come into this tie with storied histories and strong squads, making this matchup one of the most anticipated of the tournament’s early knockout stages.

Match Preview

Real Madrid, under Carlo Ancelotti, are seeking yet another international title after dominating La Liga this season. With Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior in superb form, the Spanish giants enter as slight favorites.

Juventus, meanwhile, will rely on their defensive solidity and the leadership of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahović to hold off Madrid’s attacking power. Manager Massimiliano Allegri is expected to set up a more conservative tactical approach.

Key Players to Watch

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – Dictating play and finding the net with consistency.

Federico Chiesa (Juventus) – Critical on the counterattack with pace and creativity.

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – Back from injury and solid between the posts.

Prediction

Expect a tight tactical contest. Real Madrid’s midfield dominance may prove too much for Juve to handle across 90 minutes.

Predicted Score: Real Madrid 2-1 Juventus

