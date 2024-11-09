Recap NBA Jazz vs Spurs Week 3

The Utah Jazz pulled off a thrilling 111-110 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on November 9, 2024, at Frost Bank Center. Both teams showcased their offensive firepower, exchanging leads throughout the game, and keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the final moments.

Game Highlights and Key Performances

In the Jazz vs Spurs Week 3 matchup, Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with a stellar performance, scoring 26 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and dishing out four assists. Jordan Clarkson was also instrumental, adding 22 points and 10 assists, which helped Utah build and maintain momentum during the game’s tight moments.

For the Spurs, rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama had an exceptional night, recording 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five blocks, and five steals, achieving a rare 5×5 stat line. His defensive efforts and versatility kept San Antonio competitive, especially in the final quarter as they nearly completed a comeback.

Despite Wembanyama’s standout performance, the Jazz held their composure and managed to fend off the Spurs’ late push, securing a narrow victory. This Recap Jazz vs Spurs Week 3 highlights Utah’s resilience and ability to close out challenging games, as they continue their solid start to the NBA season.