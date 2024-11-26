Recap NCAAF Toledo vs Akron

The Toledo Rockets triumphed over the Akron Zips with a 28-20 victory on November 26, 2024, at the Glass Bowl. This pivotal conference game showcased Toledo’s balanced attack and defensive tenacity, keeping them atop the MAC standings.

Running back Peny Boone was the standout performer for Toledo, rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns. His ability to break through Akron’s defensive line consistently kept the Rockets’ offense moving and set the tone for the game. Quarterback Dequan Finn contributed with 180 passing yards and a touchdown, effectively managing the game while limiting turnovers.

Akron, despite their underdog status, put up a commendable fight. Quarterback DJ Irons threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, finding success in Toledo’s secondary during the second half. Wide receiver Alex Adams hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass that briefly brought Akron within one score in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets’ defense came up big when it mattered most, forcing a late interception and stopping Akron on a critical fourth down in the closing minutes. This defensive stand secured Toledo’s victory and demonstrated their ability to execute under pressure.

Toledo’s win reinforces their dominance in the MAC and keeps their hopes for a conference title alive. Meanwhile, Akron’s valiant effort underscores the potential of their young roster as they look to build for the future.