The Thanksgiving NFL games on November 28, 2024, delivered high-intensity matchups and memorable moments for football fans. With traditional matchups and playoff implications on the line, the day did not disappoint.

Lions vs Packers

The Detroit Lions continued their impressive season with a dominant 34-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Jared Goff led the charge with 280 passing yards and three touchdowns, connecting twice with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Detroit’s defense also shined, forcing three turnovers and holding the Packers to just 14 points.

Cowboys vs Commanders

In Dallas, the Cowboys secured a 27-20 win over the Washington Commanders. Dak Prescott threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, while Tony Pollard added 95 rushing yards and a score. The Commanders mounted a late comeback, but Dallas’ defense, led by Micah Parsons, delivered key stops to seal the game.

Seahawks vs 49ers

The day concluded with an NFC West showdown as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 31-28. Brock Purdy threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns, while Christian McCaffrey added 120 total yards and a score. Despite Geno Smith’s heroic efforts for Seattle, including a late touchdown drive, the 49ers held on for the win.

This Recap Thanksgiving NFL Games underscores the excitement and tradition of Thanksgiving football, with each game bringing its share of standout performances and storylines.