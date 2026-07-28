Record HBP rates linked to velocity, grip and pitching changes

Major League Baseball is seeing historically high hit-by-pitch totals amid a season defined by overpowering stuff. Through the All-Star break there had been 0.43 batters hit per game, nearly three times the rate in 1980 and the second-highest season total ever, trailing only the 0.46 mark in the COVID-shortened 2020 season; the rate has been elevated every year this decade, and May 26 saw 23 batters hit in one day, the most since June 17, 2025, when a record 29 players were struck.

Players and coaches point to a shift in emphasis toward velocity and spin. Philadelphia first baseman Bryce Harper said pitchers are ‘hunting velo and spin over strikes,’ and Washington pitcher Miles Mikolas said many throwers are ‘really, really hard’ with big spin but lack consistent control.

The leaguewide crackdown on sticky substances in June 2021 has been cited as a contributing factor. Without a reliable grip, pitchers can struggle to command pitches, especially in cold weather. Seattle catcher Mitch Garver said pitchers are often asked to throw pitches they cannot locate, describing situations where a sinker ‘goes right into a hitter’s hands.’

Coaching and teaching trends also play a role. Former shortstop Larry Bowa said many pitchers no longer attack the inside part of the plate, which has encouraged hitters to crowd and reach across the plate to cover outside pitches. San Diego coach Nick Punto observed hitters have ‘less time to get out of the way.’ Those tendencies increase the likelihood of batters being struck.

An American League pitching coach said the average pitch misses its intended location by about 11 inches on a plate that is 17 inches wide, prompting some catchers to set up in the middle of the plate. Padres first baseman Gavin Sheets noted teams such as the Rays have long used that approach, which can leave a wide margin for pitchers to work with.

Baltimore right-hander Chris Bassitt linked the trend to recent changes in how pitchers are developed, saying the industry has seen a ‘spike in the hit-by-pitch rate’ and a ‘spike in the walk rate’ as the game emphasizes raw stuff over pinpoint command. The combination of velocity, spin, grip issues and altered teaching appears to be driving the rise in hit batters.