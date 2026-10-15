Red Wings adopt ‘us against the world’ stance amid tumultuous offseason

Detroit entered the season seeking a clean slate after an offseason marked by high-profile turmoil. The club faced a June trade request from captain Dylan Larkin, the abrupt July resignation of general manager Steve Yzerman and restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson remaining unsigned. An interim general manager, Shawn Horcoff, was not named until two days before training camp opened, and the team had missed the playoffs for a tenth consecutive season in 2025-26, according to the report.

Defenseman Moritz Seider framed the club’s response in stark terms. “It’s us against the rest of the world,” Seider said, adding that the players set the standard on the ice and that the group had come together and felt energized heading into the opener.

The roster picture remained unsettled through the early slate. Larkin was stripped of the captaincy and dealt with an injury, drawing boos during a pregame recognition. Edvinsson came to Detroit while unsigned and later returned to Sweden after submitting his own trade request. The team also faced criticism for missing a mid-September window to sign Alex DeBrincat to a maximum eight-year extension before a change in the collective bargaining agreement, and it did not retain veteran Patrick Kane in free agency.

Detroit later signed DeBrincat to a seven-year, $91 million contract Wednesday, a move that arrived as the club sat at 1-3-2. Early play did little to soothe concerns. In the home opener, Detroit fell 2-0 to New York and fans chanted “sell the team” multiple times while backup Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand earned the shutout.

Game 2 produced another home loss, a 3-2 defeat to Winnipeg, leaving Detroit 0-2 to start the season for the first time since 2015-16. The team’s struggles on the ice followed a high-profile offseason that kept the franchise under an intense spotlight.