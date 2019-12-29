Washington Redskins team president and Bruce Allen will be removed from running the team’s football operations on Monday, NBC Sports’ JP Finlay first reported.

Redskins team president Bruce Allen will be out of running football operations by Monday, per multiple sources. Story –> https://t.co/7S2x4aWOii pic.twitter.com/WZhhUCMQbV — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 28, 2019

Allen was brought in by owner Dan Snyder in 2009, and in his 10 seasons Washington has compiled a record of 62-96.

The Skins currently sit at 3-12, their worst record since 2014, with one game remaining against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Redskins’ lone playoff appearance under Allen came in 2013, which they lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the first round.

According to Finlay, Allen will no longer be a part of the team’s football operations, however he may still be with the team in a different role. Snyder has been working with a “select group of football advisers to determine his next steps” and reportedly wants to move quickly.

The team is reportedly looking at former Texans GM Rick Smith and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who was formerly a Washington executive, to replace Allen. Snyder has also been connected to Ron Rivera, Marvin Lewis, and Eric Bienemy for the head coaching vacancy.

Finlay also reported that Urban Meyer has also been linked with Washington for a possible executive role, “not just as a coach.”

It is unclear whether Allen will be moved to a non-football role or fired outright, but the one thing certain is that the Bruce Allen era in Washington is finally coming to an end.